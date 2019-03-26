Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

