Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 12,330 Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

