Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 149,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

