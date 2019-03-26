Monster Beverage (MNST) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

