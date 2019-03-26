MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,472.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00012445 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC and Fisco. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $32.51 million and $85,472.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.03405684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.01488087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.04065599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.01330013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00118095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.01393126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00311168 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Fisco, QBTC, Livecoin and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.