Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 35.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Mogo Finance Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

