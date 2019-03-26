Moab Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,062,592 Shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,592 shares during the period. RadNet accounts for approximately 8.0% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of RadNet worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,138 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,556 shares of company stock valued at $672,754. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.41. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

