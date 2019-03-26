MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 546,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 72,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

