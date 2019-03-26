MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,197,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 162,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

