MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $10,563,000. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,478,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Stryker by 71,313.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

In related news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,743.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $863,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $198.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

