MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $243,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/mml-investors-services-llc-decreases-holdings-in-hormel-foods-corp-hrl.html.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.