MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

MITFY opened at $8.16 on Friday. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $751.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

