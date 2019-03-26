Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,114.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,774.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $866.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

