Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 123,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after buying an additional 57,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $280.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.