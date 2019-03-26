Mineum (MNM) Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Mineum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mineum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineum has a market cap of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mineum Coin Profile

Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mineum’s official website is mineum.org

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

