Minerals Technologies (MTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

