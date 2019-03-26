Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Insider Neil Murray Sells 25,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,652,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,207,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $830,000.00.

MIME stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -242.21 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

