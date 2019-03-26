Millennium Management LLC Sells 652,598 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 652,598 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $110,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $685,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,171 shares of company stock worth $5,764,185 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. 7,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,641. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

