Millennium Management LLC Sells 134,758 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,758 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $80,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.91. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,678. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $156.40 and a 1 year high of $201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

