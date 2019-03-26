Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,734,171 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 523.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.97% of First Solar worth $87,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in First Solar by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $660,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $344,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen set a $74.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 120,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

