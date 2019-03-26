Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,063 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $96,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Twilio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Twilio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,431. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $72,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,852 shares of company stock worth $16,951,488. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $118.00 target price on Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

