Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,560 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 136,312 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Leonard Osser acquired 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,126. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

