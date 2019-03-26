Microsoft (MSFT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.17

Media stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software giant an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

