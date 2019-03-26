Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,057,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $901.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/microsoft-co-msft-holdings-increased-by-first-national-bank-sioux-falls.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.