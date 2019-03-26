Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (MBH) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.14

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MBH stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 161,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.47 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of $83.30 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

