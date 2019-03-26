MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.99

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 10993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 80.27%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
