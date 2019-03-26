Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,169,000 after buying an additional 4,956,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $31,742,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,027,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Sandler O’Neill lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

