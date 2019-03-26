Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 14,095 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.05% of ViaSat worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

