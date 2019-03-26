Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PNM Resources news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $49,019.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $212,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,594.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

