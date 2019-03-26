Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 21,817 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lumentum by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Lumentum stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

