MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ViaSat by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.
In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $143,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
