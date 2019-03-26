MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $240.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-cuts-stake-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.