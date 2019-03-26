Metallic Minerals (MMG) Shares Up 23.5%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) shot up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 159,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 80,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $11.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

