Metal Tiger (MTR) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 865,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $22.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

