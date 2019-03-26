Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. Medpace has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 172,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $10,957,256.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,025,349 shares in the company, valued at $510,331,942.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,825,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $8,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medpace by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.