Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Medpace has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,017,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,150,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,953,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,258,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,170,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock worth $41,996,365 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 145,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.