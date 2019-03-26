Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Medpace has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $71.66.
In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,017,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,150,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,953,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,258,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,170,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock worth $41,996,365 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 145,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
