Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Receives $46.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Medpace from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,825,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 103,013 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $6,770,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,770,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,647,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 63.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 145,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.11. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,967. Medpace has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.