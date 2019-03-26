Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. Medley Capital posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 147.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FrontFour Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCC stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.45. Medley Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

