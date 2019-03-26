Mediwound (MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 400.37% and a negative net margin of 477.34%.

Mediwound stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 27,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,506. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.69. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Mediwound by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

