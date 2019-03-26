Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $185.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.24 million and the lowest is $180.88 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $205.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $779.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.02 million to $848.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $841.22 million, with estimates ranging from $724.02 million to $983.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.