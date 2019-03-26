MDC Partners (MDCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 32880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

MDCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

