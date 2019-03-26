Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 32880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
MDCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/mdc-partners-mdca-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-65.html.
MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.
Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.