Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Decreased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,818,000 after purchasing an additional 620,639 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

