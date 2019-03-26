MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

MKC stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

