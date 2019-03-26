MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.17-5.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.17-5.27 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

