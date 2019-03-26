Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.88 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 20,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Greenley purchased 10,715 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

