MassGrid (MGD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $3,673.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.03404252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.01489639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.04008452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.01306436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00118220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.01374945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00310517 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 133,506,158 coins and its circulating supply is 72,229,202 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

