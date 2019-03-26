Martyn Coffey Sells 64,604 Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey sold 64,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63), for a total value of £377,287.36 ($492,992.76).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, Martyn Coffey bought 30 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £152.70 ($199.53).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.60 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

MSLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

