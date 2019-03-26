MarketAxess (MKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess Holdings’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company’s revenues have been consistently rising over the past several years on the back of a steady increase in commission. Its growth strategies such as acquisitions and alliances have also contributed to its top-line improvement. Its product suite of the highly demanded U.S. high-grade floating rate and other credit bonds are likely to broaden its scope for volume growth. However, MarketAxess’ escalating costs remain a concern. Moreover, with the ongoing investments in several areas, the expenses are going to increase in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $239.12 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $172.09 and a twelve month high of $246.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

