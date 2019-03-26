Maker Market Cap Reaches $721.84 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $721.84 or 0.18169635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, GOPAX and Bibox. Maker has a total market cap of $721.84 million and $7.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OasisDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, BitMart, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, DDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

