MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,167,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 746,010 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $79,676,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,008,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 571,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $39,977,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

